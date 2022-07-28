House of Representatives has enjoined all its agriculture related committees to interface with ministries and agencies of government and development partners to develop protocols to manage food resources and mitigate impending food crisis.

The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Presidency and the Ministry of Agriculture to begin to make arrangements to mitigate the emerging food challenge.

The member representing Donga/Ussa/Takum/Special area of Taraba State, Hon Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum had in a motion of urgent importance co-sponsored by the member from Abua/Odual and Ahoada East constituency of Rivers State, Hon Solomon Bob emphasised the need to emplace emergency programmes and protocols for the impending food shortages.

The lawmakers noted that the world generally is apprehensive of an impending massive shortage of food and possible famine.

According to the motion, while the current impending food shortage is directly related to the Ukraine- Russia war which has impacted negatively on supply of grains and fertilizer, some areas have remained under armed conflicts.

The House, however, observed that next to petroleum products, Nigeria’s highest import bill is on food which is becoming costlier around the world.

It added that the country’s economic outlook, especially the debt/revenue ratio, may not be able to support the needed massive importation of food.

The House further noted that a recently released Central Bank report showed that Nigeria’s food import bill increased by 45 per cent to $2.71bn in 12 months in 2021.

The motion reads, “The House is aware further that it has been established that the major driver of food crisis around the world has been conflict and insecurity as 60% of the world’s hungry live in areas affected by conflicts.

“The House notes that initially, the North Eastern States of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe were in the front burner of the food crisis – however, with the widening security challenges the food shortage and crisis have spread to many more states.

“The House notes that in the new projection at least 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory will face major food crisis in the year 2022; These states include: Abia, Adamawa, Benue, Cross Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara;

“The House is cognisant of the fact that terrorists often lay siege on farms, kidnap farmers, sack villages – and force farmers to pay ransom or some fees before accessing their farms.

“Considering the fact that many farming communities have abandoned their farms and are seeking refuge in urban centres and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, the House is concerned that should no proactive actions be taken now, the impending hunger and food shortages will worsen Nigeria security situation.”