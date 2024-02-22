The Board of Trustees of BRACED Tourism Promotion and Development Initiative (BTPDI), has approved the constitution of an interim executive council to run the affairs of the body for the next year.

Following a recent virtual board meeting presided over by the chairman of the BOT, Dr. Kiyaramo Piriye, who is also the immediate past senior special assistant (SSA) on Tourism to Bayelsa State Governor, Duoy Diri.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the secretary of (BTPDI), Ambassador Usen Udoh said, “In a virtual Board of Trustees meeting held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, the board made the following appointments from among those who had earlier indicated interest to serve in various executive positions as volunteers.”

He lauded BRACED as a forum dedicated to the development and promotion of tourism in the South-South region of Nigeria.

He said its members are tourism operators and experts across the board in the private and public sectors who are committed to working in partnership with the state governments and different stakeholders in the region to make the region a foremost tourist destination in the country.

Udoh said members of the body cut across the six South-South states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta (BRACED) and it is a voluntary organization that is open to people of the region committed to the economic prosperity of the region to harness its tourism potential.

He said Mrs. Ifiokobong Anthony Akan of Akwa Ibom State emerged as the pioneer director general and chief executive officer while Leo Ruth Fabian Nkoteto of Akwa Ibom State clinched the position of secretary-general.