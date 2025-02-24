The family of the late legal luminary, Dr Tunji Braithwaite has faulted recent comments by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against their father at the book launch of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), describing it as, “offensive” and “a failed attempt to tarnish his towering legacy.”

The family maintained that the former president could not tarnish the legacy of their late patriarch, saying his legacy was cemented without the need for man-made titles and self aggrandisement.

The Braitwaites, in a rejoinder issued in Lagos by one of the sons of the late activist, Olumide Braithwaite, maintained that anyone who dares to tarnish their father’s name will have his children and his followers to contend with.

In what appeared to be an offhand remark, Obasanjo referred to Dr. Tunji Braithwaite as “such a character” while cautioning IBB about potential criticism of his new book.

He also allegedly accused Braithwaite of having “bad belle,” a Nigerian slang term meaning resentment, stemming from past disagreements.

Responding to the comment, Olumide Braithwaite said, “It is not, and never will be in Obasanjo’s place to use Tunji Braithwaite’s name as a punching bag. While he was alive, it never happened,” he stated.

“In the animal kingdom, the prancing gazelle knows that a dead lion does not lose its lioness. The name Tunji Braithwaite still has its bite,” he stated.

The family also accused Chief Obasanjo of using the book launch to rewrite history, and to downplay Braithwaite’s lifelong dedication to fighting military tyranny and promoting democratic ideals.

“Tunji Braithwaite was a fierce critic of all military juntas in Nigeria, not just Obasanjo’s regime,” Olumide emphasised.

He recounted key moments in Dr Braithwaite’s storied career, including his legal defence of Fela Anikulapo Kuti against Obasanjo’s military regime in 1978 and his founding of the Nigeria Advance Party (NAP) the same year, which faced obstacles from the military establishment.

“Despite meeting all constitutional criteria, the Obasanjo junta denied NAP registration. Yet my father persisted and ultimately contested the 1983 general elections,” Olumide noted.

The family also highlights Braithwaite’s bold stance against successive military dictatorships, including those led by Babangida and Sani Abacha.

He recounted personal sacrifices made by his father—ranging from wrongful detention to the destruction of his businesses and threats to his life.

The family also took the opportunity to commend President Bola Tinubu for his candid remarks at the IBB book launch, where he criticised IBB for failing to deepen democracy during his rule.

Olumide revealed that President Tinubu had acknowledged his father’s influence on his political philosophy.

He said, “Dr Tunji Braithwaite was a man of immense integrity who inspired generations without ever holding public office. His life’s work transcends politics—symbolises courage, justice, and patriotism.

“A more befitting reference to my late father by General Olusegun Obasanjo would have been to describe him as an exemplary nationalist.

“Indeed, Mr. President – Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for whom I served as spokesperson at the APC Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign in the 2023 elections, was also inspired by the great Dr. Tunji Braithwaite of blessed memory. I know this because Mr. President told me,” he stated.