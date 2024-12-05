To inspire passion among marketers and acknowledge excellence, brands, individuals, agencies, and journalists were honoured at the prestigious Nigerian Marketing Awards, themed “Ignite,” held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Dettol stood out as a double winner, clinching Campaign of the Year with their “Big Bang Blossom” campaign and taking home skin care of the Year award with Dettol Skin Care. Indomie Noodles was recognized for the Best CSR Campaign of the Year, while Chivita won for Best Use of Social Media.

Golberg Black was awarded Alcoholic Brand of the Year, while Brand of the Year went to Tiger Beer from Nigerian Breweries Plc. Modupeoluwa Aremo of Grand Oak Limited was celebrated as the Inspirational Marketing Leader, and Odinaka George from C-Way Foods received the Rising Star in Marketing award. The title of Marketing Journalist of the Year went to Oluwafemi Adeyemi of BrandIconImage, and Rekit Benkista was named Company of the Year.

In his keynote address, Charles Otudo emphasised the importance of personal branding, connecting it to the event’s theme, “Ignite.” He highlighted that personal branding is no longer optional but a crucial competitive advantage, urging marketing professionals to embrace authenticity. “True personal brands lead and solve problems, creating campaigns that go beyond mere sales,” he said, noting that marketers play a vital role in fueling the economy.

Uquo Ukoh, head of the Awards Decision Council, remarked that the marketing industry has evolved significantly, adapting to the needs of Generation Z and Generation Alpha. Although this year saw a decrease in the number of entries, there was a noticeable improvement in their quality. She explained that assessments were based on criteria like definition, identification, application, and performance of solutions.

The convener of the Nigerian Marketing Awards, Tony Agenmonmen, welcomed guests with a speech celebrating the event’s third edition. He highlighted the Awards’ dedication to transparency, credibility, and the spirit of celebration, embodied in this year’s theme, “Ignite.” Agenmonmen called on the marketing community to continue pushing boundaries and elevating standards across Nigeria.

Tonight, as we gather to celebrate each other, our remarkable brands, and our shared accomplishments, we do so with a spirit of unity and shared purpose.Our journey has not been without its challenges, yet we remain unwavering in our

commitment to the principles of transparency and excellence. It is these principles that will build the Nigerian Marketing Awards into the largest, most credible recognition platform for marketers in Nigeria.” He noted.

Further speaking, he disclosed that, “Every step we take, every decision we make, is rooted in a vision of an awards system that stands above all others in integrity and influence. This evening, I want to pause and express my deep gratitude to some very special groups of people who have played crucial roles in making this night possible.

Reflecting on the Awards’ progress, he shared his gratitude for the Awards Decision Council’s unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence. “You are the torchbearers of these Awards, and much of tonight’s success is due to your dedication,” he concluded, acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved in making the night a success.