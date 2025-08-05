Brazil’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro who is on trial for allegedly masterminding a coup plot to remain in office despite his defeat in the 2022 election, to be placed under house arrest.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes in his decision said the 70-year-old former president had violated precautionary measures imposed on him by spreading content through his three lawmaker sons.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers said in a statement that he will appeal the decision.

“Good afternoon, Copacabana, good afternoon, my Brazil, a hug to everyone, this is for our freedom,” the former president was said to have said in a broadcast from the cell phone of one of his sons during a Sunday protest in Rio de Janeiro.

The trial of the far-right leader is receiving renewed attention after the US President Donald Trump directly tied a 50% tariff on imported Brazilian goods to his ally’s judicial situation.

Trump has described the proceeding as a “witch hunt,” triggering nationalist reactions from leaders of all branches of power in Brazil, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Hours after the decision, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said on X that the Trump administration “condemns (de) Moraes’ order imposing house arrest on Bolsonaro and will hold accountable all those aiding and abetting sanctioned conduct.”

“Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro’s ability to defend himself in public is not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!” the U.S. State Department said.