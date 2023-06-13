BREAKING: Abbas Wins Speakership Seat With Landslide

The member-elect for Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives on Tuesday morning.

Abbas, a third-time Member of the House, scored 353 votes to defeat the immediate-past Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) and Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara), who scored three votes each.

359 members-elect voted in the open ballot system, where members-elect one after the other to announce their choice of Speaker.

Total number of accredited voters for election was 359 out of the 360, sequel to the death of a member elect from Taraba State.

The former University Lecturer, who was endorsed by the ruling APC, was nominated by the immediate-past Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano) and seconded by Nnaji Nnolim (PDP, Enugu).

The returning officer for the election and Clerk to the National Assembly said Abbas certified the requirements of the law returned elected.