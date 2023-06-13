I’ve Heard Of Plot To Arrest Yari – Sen Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi, senator-elect representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District yesterday said he has heard of the alleged plot to arrest one of the contenders for the Senate President office, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari and other senator-elect who support his bid before the inauguration of the senate, Tuesday.

Sen. Ningi, who spoke during a live television interview on Arise TV, Monday, said “Yes, I do (have heard of threats to arrest)”, Sen. Ningi responded to a question about the alleged plot to arrest Sen. Yari and some of his supporters.

“Last night I was going for a programme around 9pm and a friend called to tell me not to go, that some people(senators-elect) opposed to Sen. Akpabio will be arrested and that even Sen. Yari himself. There’s that rumour. The whole nation is so anxious and I see that anxiety as unnecessary. The foot soldiers continue to scare people, continue to manipulate people. Those who fear, those who are afraid. You can’t rule by fear, you can’t rule by manipulation. This country has seen it all. People are watching us. Nigerians are watching us. The international community are watching us.

“I have heard these rumours, (of arrest of Yari or/and his supporters) are growing by the day but I believe nothing like that would happen. I have no doubt in my mind that there is no serious security agency that will be made to do what they did during Tambuwal/Mulikat saga.

And I am sure as a nation, we have experienced that and we have put that incident behind us.”