A chopper transporting Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings, has crashed, killing him as well as about five others in California, United States.

Sources said the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter when it crashed in California near the Nevada border, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

Six passengers were onboard, however, no survivors found so far.

The US government confirmed all on board dead.