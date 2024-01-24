The governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday, he said all members of the cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

Adeniyan further informed that all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) have been relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.

LEADERSHIP reports that the affected Commissioners and appointees were appointed by the immediate-past Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who died last month.

”All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

”The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State,” the statement said.