The immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (rtd), has met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday night.

Gen. Musa was seen arriving at the State House at about a few minutes past 7pm and was led into the President’s office area hereafter.

The purpose of the meeting was yet to be made public as of press time. However, the former CDS is meeting President Tinubu publicly for the first time since leaving office on October 24, 2025.

It comes amid heightened security concerns in the North, including the recent abduction of students in Kebbi and Niger States, the attack on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

Details Later…