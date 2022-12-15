The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, upturned a judgement of the Federal High Court, which disqualified all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from participating in the 2023 general elections in the State.

The Federal High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Emmanuel Obile, had while delivering judgement in a suit brought against the APC by George Orlu and four others, held that the party did not follow due process in electing delegates that voted the candidates during the party’s primaries.

Details later…