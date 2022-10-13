The Appeal Court, Abuja Division, has freed the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is being tried by the federal government before a Federal High Court in Abuja, for 15-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed in the course of his separatist campaigns.

However, three-man panel of the Appellate court said the High Court lacked the jurisdiction to try him in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU convention and protocol on extradition.

The court held that the 15-count charge preferred against Kanu did not disclose the place, date, time and nature of the alleged offences before being unlawfully extradited to Nigeria in clear violation of international treaties.

The court further held that the federal government failed to disclose where Nnamdi Kanu was arrested despite the grave allegations against him.

Kanu has repeatedly called for the breakaway of a significant chunk of southern Nigeria to form the Republic of Biafra.

On October 2015, he was arrested by Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”

He was granted bail on April 2017 for medical reasons.

However, Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

He was later sighted in Israel and later continued to rally his supporters in Nigeria to employ violence in achieving secession.