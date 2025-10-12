The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued 10 kidnap victims in the State.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Hassan Munsir, said,sometimes in the month of May 2025, unknown armed men numbering about 14 invaded Kushe Makaranta in Kagarko Local Government Area of the State and kidnapped some residents, whom they whisked away to their hideout in a thick forest around Rijana community.

According to the police spokesperson, upon receipt of the unfortunate information, the Command immediately intensified patrols and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, adding that the sustained pressure from the police, military and DSS operatives forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escape from their hideout.

“Consequently, on the 7th of October, 2025, at about 1900 hours, police operatives successfully rescued the following kidnapped victims: Helen Abraham (F), 25 years, Rosemary Elisha (F), 25 years, Jummai Istifanus (F), 23 years, Hauwa’u Sule (F), 13 years, Mary Sunday (F), 12 years, Kelvin Abraham ‘M’ 3 years, Devine Elisha ‘M’ 1 year, Jeremiah Istfanus ‘M’ 1 year, Christabeth Abraham ‘F’ 9 Months, Hauwa Sulaiman ‘F’ 13 years all of Kushe Makaranta, Kagarko LGA,” he stated.

He said the victims were immediately taken to the Police Clinic for medical attention and after two days of observation and treatment, they were successfully reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, has commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism, assuring the public that the Command remained resolute in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all residents and in fighting banditry in the State.