The Upper Area Court sitting in Gudu District, Abuja, has adjourned the divorce case involving Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf and his wife, Zainab, to December 15 for hearing.

Zainab, the daughter of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso Musa, the second wife of the governor had approached the court, seeking the dissolution of her marriage with the governor.

A civil summon, with reference number CV/97/26, ordered the governor to appear before the court on November 17, 2026.

But when the case came up for mention Tuesday, a representative of the governor, Sanusi Bature, told the court that he had not been able to brief his principal on the court processes served on him in Abuja.

Bature, who said he was served with the processes on behalf of the governor, sought an adjournment to enable him to brief the governor and his lawyers on the matter.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Aliyu Musa Baba, did not oppose the request.

The presiding judge, Justice Ado Mukhtar, subsequently adjourned the case to December 15 for hearing.

Shortly after proceedings, Counsel to the governor said he became aware of the case after a reports that a matter involving the governor had been filed before the court.

He said he was served with the processes on behalf of the governor but had yet to brief him on the development.

“Since the court fixed today for mention, I came to inform the court that I had not been able to brief him on the service I collected. He will have to decide on the next course of action,” he said.