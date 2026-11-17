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Olakunle Olasanmi is a journalist with LEADERSHIP Newspaper, with more than two decades of experience, specialising in judiciary reporting. Over his career, he has distinguished himself in covering the judicial system and conflict resolution within Nigeria and beyond. Through accurate, vibrant and exclusive reports, he has become a trusted authority on legal affairs.