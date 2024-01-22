Justice James of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the N800 billion budget passed by a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The court also upheld the suit filed by the Assembly and Speaker Martin Amaewhule against Fubara, which sought an order of injunction restraining the governor from frustrating the Assembly under his leadership as speaker, among other claims.

Fubara had on Thursday, December 14, 2023, signed the N800 billion 2024 budget into law, barely 24 hours after it was presented to a four-man House of Assembly for approval.