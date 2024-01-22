Three people were killed in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, on Sunday night signalling a resurgence of cult-related violence in the area.

Recall that during the last yuletide season in Benin, a violent cult war between members of the Black Axe and their rival Supreme Eiye Confraternities resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 30 people, including a journalist from the Independent Radio and Television Station and vigilante heads.

The recent cult clash involves the Black Axe and the Eiye group, causing concern among residents in Benin.

It was gathered that two of the latest victims, identified as Denco and Ariba, were killed at a drinking parlour at Igun junction by Igbesanmwan and Oza street off Sokponba Road in Benin.

It was further learnt that while Denco was accosted by the assailants at the drinking joint, Ariba was killed inside his room after leaving his doors open following intoxication.

The situation, according to a source, led to the killing of the third victim at 2nd East Circular area the same Sunday night, bringing the total number of casualties to three.

In another incident, a middle-aged man was shot dead inside his car along Upper Siluko road by Textile Mill junction by suspected cultists seeking revenge for the deaths of their members during last December’s killings.

As of press time, the victim’s name had not been identified, and he was said to have been driving along the road when his killers fired bullets through his side window, killing him on the spot.

When contacted on the phone, the spokesperson for the Police Command in Edo State, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, stated that he is yet to be briefed on the incidents.

He said, “Not until we see our report coming from there (scene of the crime), I will not be able to make a statement. I don’t know about it. Whatever I would say will be from the report that is coming from that place.”