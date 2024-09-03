The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has officially confirmed the rollout of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from its refinery.

While addressing the press on Tuesday, Dangote described the development as a turnaround for the country after many years of not producing a litre of petrol.

The group chairman, while thanking Nigerians for their support, also lauded President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for the 650,000 barrels per day refinery.

He said, “Today is a very special day because Nigeria has not produced petrol, which is gasoline, for many years. I want to salute the people of Nigeria and the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the environment for us to thrive…”

