BREAKING: Dino Melaye Wins Polling Unit In Kogi

By Abayomi Omole-Iyagin, Lokoja

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, won his polling unit.

According to election results recorded and declared by the presiding electoral officer after ballot casting on Saturday, Melaye defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ahmed Ododo, with 210 to 22 votes.

Other results at the Open Space Polling Unit in Iluafon Quarters under Aiyetoro 1 registration area of Ijumu LGA of the State, show that ADC got 7 votes, PRP – 2, SDP – 1, NRM – 1, and ADP – 1

Details Later…