The director-general of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (LPPCO), Dr. Doyin Okupe, has resigned his position in the Campaign Organisation.

Okupe in a letter dated December 20, 2022, addressed to the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, said given his personal travails of seeking justice and to clear his name through the nation’s legal system, and the fact that he has invested too much in Obi’s campaign to allow his personal travails to become a source of distraction, he has opted to step aside and plead that the candidate appoint a new Campaign DG, who can continue the assignment without distractions.

LEADERSHIP reports that Okupe was on Monday jailed for money laundering with an option of fine in a case preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions,” Okupe said in the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said he would remain with Peter Obi, the ‘Obidients’ Movement and campaigns till they achieve electoral victory in 2023.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle, Okupe wrote: “It’s time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus Name.”