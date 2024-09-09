Operatives of the Department of the State Service (DSS) have arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero.

LEADERSHIP understands that Ajaero was arrested Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Ajaero was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom for an official assignment when DSS picked him up.

According to sources, Ajaero was billed to attend the conference of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the United Kingdom on Monday.

Details and reason for the arrest have, however, not been disclosed, sources however, said Ajaero was handed over to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Details soon…