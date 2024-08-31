Two days after he honoured a prior invitation, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has again summoned the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero for questioning over allegations of “criminal intimidation.”

The police also requested that Emmanuel Ugboaja, the general secretary of the NLC, appear alongside Ajaero.

In a letter dated August 28, 2024, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ibitoye Rufus Alajide, the NLC leaders were instructed to meet with the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The letter stated, “In furtherance of investigations into the alleged case of criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause breach of public peace, and malicious damage to properties in which your name featured, you are requested to come along with Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja for an interview.”

‘We Can’t Be Intimidated,’ Ajaero Speaks After Honouring Police Invitation

Benson Upah, head of media at the NLC, confirmed that the letter was received on Friday, August 30.

This latest development follows Ajaero’s recent visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he was accompanied by human rights lawyer Femi Falana to honor an earlier invitation from the police. Ajaero had initially been summoned over serious allegations including criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

The NLC president was scheduled to meet with the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on August 20, but he declined, demanding more details about the allegations.

The meeting was subsequently rescheduled for Thursday.

The ongoing investigation appears to be connected to a police raid on the NLC secretariat in Abuja earlier this month.

On August 7, officers stormed the NLC building in the Central Business District of Abuja, reportedly in search of “seditious materials” linked to the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, later stated that one of the masterminds behind the Sudan conflict had been traced to the NLC headquarters, further complicating the situation.