Donald Trump has been convicted of falsifying business records in the first criminal trial of a former United States president

The 12 jurors deliberated for two days

The court heard from 22 witnesses over six weeks, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump was at the centre of the case.

Trump is accused of concealing a payment made by his former lawyer to buy the ex-adult film star’s silence shortly before the 2016 election.

He pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, and denied any sexual encounter with Daniels.

It is the first time in history that a US president – former or current – has faced a criminal trial.

Judge Juan Merchan has set a sentencing hearing for July 11.

