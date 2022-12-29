Three persons have been killed following an explosion that occurred in Okene, Okene local government area of Kogi State.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning around the Oyinoyi of Ebira Land’s Palace in Okene town.

This is coming few hours before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in the State, to commission some projects.

As at the time of filing this report, Police operatives of the Anti-Bomb Unit have been drafted to the scene of the incident.

Eyewitness account stated that the blast was as a result of an overloaded electricity transformer that exploded, leaving the people around it dead and few others injured.