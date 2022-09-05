The Federal Government has announced an immediate suspension of the 5% excise duty that was planned to be imposed on telecommunications services in 2022.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, who made this announcement at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Monday, cited the increasing hardship on Nigerians, and the willingness of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to lessen the burden of the people.

Pantami noted that the telecommunications sector is already being over taxed, stressing that the Excise Duty will impose immsense burden on Nigerians.

He said that the excise duties are usually imposed luxury goods and not telecommunications services that are increasingly becoming essential services for the survival of the people.

Details Later…