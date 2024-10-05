The Action People’s Party (APP) has won 22 chairmanship seats out of the 23 in the just-concluded local government elections in Rivers State on Saturday.

The Chief Election Officer of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli, declared the results on Saturday evening in Port Harcourt.

He, however, said that the formal announcement of results for Etche local government area of the State was suspended because the collation of results was still ongoing.

According to him, the results for Etche LGA will be declared alongside that of the 319 councillorship seats at a later date.

LEADERSHIP reports that APP was apparently backed in the election by the State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, following the crisis rocking the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State occasioned by a battle of supremacy for the control of the party between Fubara and the immediate-past governor of the State, Nyesom Wike.

Details Later…