Incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

The result of the election, which is about to be announced by the returning officer, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, who is the vice chancellor of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, on Monday morning, showed that Governor Bala won in 15 local government areas out of the 20 LGAs of the State.

However, the candidate of the major opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd), won in only five local government areas of the State.

Abubakar is the immediate-past Chief of the Air Staff (CAS).

Governor Bala of PDP polled a total 525,280 votes against that of the APC candidate, who scored 432,272 votes.

Governor Bala won the election in Jama’are; Kirfi; Bogoro; Warji; Itas Gadau; Shira; Zaki; Ganjuwa; Danbam; Dass; Alkaleri; Ningi; Tafawa Balewa; Toro, and Bauchi local government areas, while his closest challenger and APC candidate won in Giade; Gamawa; Darazo; Misau, and Katagum LGAs of the State.

The Returning Officer is set to make a formal announcement of the winner shortly.