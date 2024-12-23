Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the creation of second-class chiefdoms for Hoba, Madagali, Michika and Fofure from the Adamawa Emirate.

In a statewide broadcast to the people of the state on Monday, the governor said Hoba Chiefdom will have its headquarters in Hong, Madagali Chiefdom with headquarters at Gulak,

Michika Chiefdom with headquarters at Michika and Fofure with headquarters in Fofure, respectively.

Also, third-class status chiefdom was created for Gombi with headquarters at Gombi, while Maiha Emirate will have headquarters in Maiha, Yungur Chiefdom with headquarters at Dumne was also given a third class status.

“We have equally reappraised the value of our traditional institution and found it highly instrumental to peace building and a major partner in managing the ungoverned spaces in the state,” the governor noted.

He added that the creation of more districts was sequel to the enactment of Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law 2024. Consequently, pursuant to Section 5 of the same Law.

“Fellow citizens, this creation is already gazetted and now part of our statutory repository,” Governor Fintiri declared.

He added that, “This piece of legislation is expected to reposition the traditional institution and embolden it to smartly play better roles in our affairs; create more centers of dispute arbitration and resolution at the communal level; provide the right governance in all ungoverned spaces within our polity; form more hubs for local intelligence gathering to aid our security system and above all strengthen social cohesion and confer on our people more dignity and pride as citizens.

“While we congratulate the new Emirates and Chiefdoms, we remain appreciative of other demands and agitations from other nationalities.

“I can assure you that this is a continuous process. With the right justification for more demands, we shall positively respond to genuine agitations,” the governor added.