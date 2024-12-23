A N5million reward has been announced for anyone who recovers the missing phone of Nigerian music sensation, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly called Wizkid.

In a viral video from the event, Michael Adeyinka, popularly called DJ Tunez, announced from the stage that Wizkid’s phone was missing during his performance.

The phone went missing during Wizkid’s surprise performance at the Nativeland Concert held at Sol Beach, Elegushi, Lagos, on Saturday.

The Nativeland Concert itself faced controversy after the stage collapsed during a performance by Odumodublvck.

A viral video of the incident captured the moment the stage equipment fell, causing chaos as concertgoers fled in different directions for their safety.

“When my brother Wizkid was performing, he dropped his cell phone. Anybody that finds Wizkid’s cell phone, N5 million. It is my boss’ cellphone; if anybody finds it, bring it to me. N5million,” DJ Tunez said during the announcement.

He later reiterated the information on his X handle, writing, “I’m gooooooooooood! Please if you find Machala’s phone hit me up! Thank you!”