Morocco has made history as the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-final stage at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco beat one of the tournament’s favourites, Portugal, 1-0 to emerged victorious.

Youssef En Nesyri had scored the only goal for Morocco in the dying minutes of the first-half of the quarter-final match at Al Thumama Stadium.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Morrocan national team had earlier stunned another tournament’s favourites, Spain, in the Round of 16 stage.

It means Walid Regragui’s side will now face the winners of England’s clash with France on later on Saturday evening.

Before the kick-off, the focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo again as he started on the bench for the second successive game, having been left out of Portugal’s starting lineup for their Round-of-16 win against Switzerland.

Morocco took a shock lead in the 42nd minute when they seized on a goalkeeping error from Diogo Costa, with En-Nesyri heading home Yahia Attiyat-Allah’s cross as the Portugal keeper hesitated.

Bruno Fernandes almost equalised moments later when he produced an audacious half volley which rattled the crossbar, before Morocco spurned a great chance to go further ahead when Attiyat-Allah skewed a shot wide after a fine counter-attack.

Ronaldo came on in the 51st minute for his 196th Portugal cap — equalling the FIFA men’s record for international appearances held by Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa in the process — but he failed to make an impact.

Morocco keeper, Yassine Bounou, produced a fingertip save to turn a driving shot from Joao Felix over the bar in the 83rd minute and was also called upon to stop an effort from Ronaldo in stoppage time.

There were further late nerves for Morocco as substitute Walid Cheddira was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession while Pepe headed wide in the dying stages, but Regragui’s side held on for another memorable victory following their round-of-16 win against Spain.