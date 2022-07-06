The outgoing secretary general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, is dead.

He died last night at about 11pm in Abuja, hours after paying visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa.

Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari, who announced Barkindo’s death at about 4.32am on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle, did not give any detail.

Kyari wrote: “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022.

“Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community.

“Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.”

