The Nigerian Army has dismissed the report alleging that bandits overran troops’ location and carted away six General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition in Obanla, Kwara State.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Lt-Col Polycarp Okoye, said contrary to the sensational claims circulating online, troops of 148 Battalion (Rear) conducting ongoing clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara States mounted a strong blocking position along the Kwara–Ekiti border axis, where they neutralised two armed bandits and recovered two brand new AK-47 rifles.

He said: “At no time were Army positions overrun, nor was any cache of weapons or ammunition lost to criminal elements, as mischievously reported by the online platform. The publication is a fabrication designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops diligently working to restore peace and stability in the region.”

He, however, assured that the Nigerian Army remained committed to ensuring that all forms of criminality were decisively dealt with across the country.

He further urged members of the public to disregard the report, which he described as false and to continue to support the military with timely and credible information that would aid ongoing operations.