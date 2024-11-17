The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi, made the formal declaration at exactly 2:29pm at the State Collation Center in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday afternoon.

Prof. Akinwunmi, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, announced the final results after collation of results from the 18 local government areas of the state.

The returning officer said Aiyedatiwa, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 366,781 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi, who scored 117, 845 votes.

The candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 4,138 votes.

According to INEC Returning Officer, “A – 186, AA – 58, AAC – 304 ADC – 4138, ADP -1522, APC – 366,781, APGA -623, APM -162, APP – 83, LP – 1162, NNPP – 206 NRM – 298, PDP – 117,845, PRP -229, SDP – 438, YP – 134, YPP – 216 ZLP – 2,692

“Total valid votes: 497077, rejected votes – 11886, total votes cast: 508, 963, PVCs collected: 1,757,205, and registered voters: over 2 million.

“That Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of the APC, having satisfied all the requirements of the law and scored the majority of the lawful votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Prof. Akinwunmi declared.

The final results showed that Governor Aiyedatiwa won in all of the 18 local government areas of the state, including the local government areas of his rivals.