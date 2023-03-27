Apparently reacting to the lead story on the front page of the Monday edition of LEADERSHIP newspaper, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 15, 2023 for the conduct of the supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

The nation’s electoral body also said all outstanding National and State Assembly supplementary elections will be held on the same date.

LEADERSHIP reports that INEC had declared the governorship elections of March 18 in both States as inconclusive.

Also recalled that elections in the three Senatorial seats of Sokoto State have been remained inconclusive since March 18.

However, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Monday signed by the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, he said all outstanding governorship, National, and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15, April, 2023.

The statement reads in part: “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.”