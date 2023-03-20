The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

It will be recalled that the INEC office in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State was invaded by thugs on Sunday, March 19, 2023 and its officials were held hostage in relation to the collation of governorship election results from the LGA.

In a statement on Monday issued from the INEC national headquarters in Abuja and signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye, the Commission stressed that the review of the results from the governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East of Enugu State.

Okoye said the review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

The statement reads in part: “The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.”

Consequently, the Commission said it has suspended the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which were yet to be collated.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected states,” he added.