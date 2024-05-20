A helicopter carrying several high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, which crashed on Sunday, has resulted in the death of all on board, officials confirmed in the early hours of Monday.

The helicopter, which was en route from Tehran to Tabriz, went down on Sunday under circumstances that are currently under investigation.

Among the victims are; President Ebrahim Raisi; Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian; Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati; Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem of Tabriz; the Pilot and Copilot; the crew chief and the Head of Security and Bodyguard.

The death was confirmed by the Head of the Red Crescent Society.

He said, “The rescue forces reached the remains of the helicopter.

“Upon discovering the location of the crashed helicopter, no signs of the helicopter’s occupants being alive were observed.”

President Raisi, known for his conservative stance and influential role in Iran’s judiciary before his presidency, was at the forefront of several key policy initiatives aimed at strengthening Iran’s economy and regional influence.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the constitutional protocol, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is next in line for succession.

Mokhber, who has been active in various government projects and initiatives, is expected to assume the presidential duties.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by aviation authorities, who have pledged a thorough examination to determine the factors leading to this tragedy.