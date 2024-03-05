In what looked like a competitive gesture, the 23-year-old Kano-based commercial Tricyclist, Awwalu Salisu, who returned a cash of N15million left in his tricycle by a Chadian businessman in 2023, has been offered a scholarship upto PhD level of education to the tune of N250million.

Awwalu was celebrated by LEADERSHIP Media Group on Tuesday at its annual conference and awards ceremony as the winner of its ‘Outstanding Young Person of the Year 2023’ Award due to his rare act of honesty.

A fellow awardee and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who was honoured as the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2023, was the first to offer Awwalu scholarship at the Abuja-based Baze University up to PhD level.

Thereafter, Niger State governor and co- winner of LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year Award, Mohammed Umar Bago, jocularly reacted by saying Labour Party cannot be allowed to outshine the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bago consequently announced a N250m scholarship award to Awwalu to appreciate his act of honesty and to encourage other young Nigerians to imbibe the virtue.

He said Awwalu will get N50m scholarship each from him personally, President Bola Tinubu, his Ministers, APC Governors Forum and Niger State government.

Bago added that he would name one of road projects he was undertaking in Niger State after the Kano Keke rider.