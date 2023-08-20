BREAKING: Kiddwaya Evicted From BBNaija All-Stars House

Popular BBNaija All-Stars edition housemate, Kiddwaya, has been evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday to the surprise of fellow housemates and viewers.

Ealier, Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj, were disclosed as the ‘bottom two’ housemates for the week and at least one of them risked eviction this Sunday night.

Surprisingly, the three-man Jury voted unanimously to evict Kiddwaya from Biggie’s House.

Earlier, organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show unveiled three former housemates in the previous editions as members of Eviction Jury for the third live eviction show this Sunday night.

Former housemates Saskay, Elozonam and Vee are the members of the three-man Jury, who will decide the eviction of at least one of the remaining 18 housemates in the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars edition of the reality TV show.

Penultimate Sunday, Princess was evicted, and last Sunday, it was Uriel.

When the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked one of the members of the Jury, Saskay, on why she chose to be part of the eviction panel given the negative reactions trailing the Jury system adopted by the organisers, the former housemate said there will always be one winner in a game.

LEADERSHIP reports that three of the housemates were immune from eviction – the reining Head of House Mercy Ike, Alex, who discovered the Black Envelope, and Doyin, who was pardoned by fellow housemates – leaving the Jury with the option of evicting one housemate between Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj.