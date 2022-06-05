Many worshippers, including children and women, have been confirmed dead after terrorists numbering about 10 attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, located on Owa-Iowa Street, in Owo local government area of Ondo State on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the attackers detonated an explosion, which killed scores of worshippers in the church before kidnapping some of the church members including a Reverend Father.

It was also gathered that the attackers came as worshippers and did not come with any vehicle, hence they hijacked vehicles on the road to convey their victims.

An eyewitness, Kehinde Ogunkorode, told newsmen that the incident caused pandemonium in the area as residents, who were taken by surprise, scampered for safety.

Another source said it was herdsmen that allegedly attacked the church and killed worshippers.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said the command was yet to ascertain the cause of the incident.

According to her, “The Commissioner of Police is on his way to the scene to ascertain the cause of the incident. We have been hearing many things about it but I will get back to you.”

