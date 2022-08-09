The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that the military in collaboration with other security agencies, has arrested Terrorists behind the deadly attack on St. Fracis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The CDS stated this on Tuesday morning in his address at the Chief of Defence Staff media parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

The Catholic Church in Owo was attacked on Sunday, June 5, 2022, leading to the death of scores of worshipers.

He said the military has also neutralised many bandits terrorising the country.

Irabor, on the Kaduna Train attack, said the military was working to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped passengers as directed by the President.

Details Later…