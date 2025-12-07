A group of military personnel on Sunday announced the sack of President Patrice Talon in Benin Republic.

Talon is due to step down April 2026 after 10 years in power.

The personnel who identified themselves as the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said on state television that they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic”.

Talon’s whereabouts were unknown and the French Embassy said on X that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence.

The Embassy called on French citizens in the West African country to remain indoors.

Details later…