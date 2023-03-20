The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Plateau State.

The result declared by the INEC Presiding Officer, Musa Yusuf, after counting the votes scored by parties that participated in the election, showed that Mutfwanhg had the highest number of lawful votes cast, defeating the All Progressives Candidate (APC) candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda.

The PDP candidate won in 10 out of the 17 LGAs of the State while the ruling APC candidate won in the remaining seven LGAs.

