The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, directed security agencies to be on high alert to contain threats to law and order throughout the State as the collation of the State’s governorship election results was being concluded.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said the government’s directive to security agencies followed intelligence reports indicating plans by some individuals and groups to spread disaffection and instigate violence in Kaduna metropolis and other major centres in the State.

The statement said: “Security Agencies are conducting diligent investigations into these reports. Individuals and groups found to be behind such activities will be vigorously prosecuted.

“It is important to reiterate that street protests remain strictly prohibited, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

“Government appeals to citizens to volunteer information on any activity which may pose a threat to public peace, law and order via these help lines: 09034000060, 08170189999.”