The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC), indefinitely.

NCAA director-general, Captain Musa Nuhu, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

He stated that the suspension of the operations of the Airlines would take effect from midnight of Wednesday July 20, 2022.

“The suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015,” Nuhu said.

According to him, the suspension order has since been communicated to the management of Dana Airlines.

The NCAA boss explained that the decision was the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the Authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airlines’ flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines was no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this pre-emptive decision will have on the airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations,” the statement added.

The suspension of Dana Air operations is coming on the heels of the existing woes and challenges bedevilling the Nigerian aviation industry.