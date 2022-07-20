In expanding the frontiers of his international network and take the campaign for affordable and efficient housing scheme beyond the shores of Nigeria, the chairman of DOMAK Group International, Dr. Kingsley Azonobi, has met with the President of Zimbabwe, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, at the State House in Harare, the country’s capital city.

The visit was aimed at actualising the dream of President Mnangagwa of ensuring that more investors are brought into Zimbabwe to advance the horizon of infrastructure, particularly in the housing sector.

At the meeting, President Mnangagwa reiterated his commitment to lay a solid foundation that will ensure the delivery of no fewer than 1.2 million housing units before 2050 for the Zimbabwean citizens.

The project targets youths and women population.

Dr. Azonobi, who doubles as the vice president of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre, expressed willingness to replicate the many successes his DOMAK Group International has recorded in Nigeria in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

He said his DOMAK Garden City project, which is one of the real estate brands in Nigeria, will be replicated in Zimbabwe to grant the people access to decent and affordable housing system.

The visit also had in attendance Dr. Hillary Emoh, Founder of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre.

Dr. Emoh expressed satisfaction on his trip and the several landmark projects ongoing in Zimbabwe.

He also applauded the construction of the new airport terminal by President Mnangagwa administration and promised to bring more investors into the country.

The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre is an international organisation that focuses on leadership skills, trade and investment promotion globally.