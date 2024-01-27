In an unprecedented decision, the newly sworn-in governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has nominated members of his Cabinet and other top aides on his first day in office.

Ododo, who was sworn-in as the 5th elected governor of Kogi State on Saturday afternoon, announced the nomination of some Commissioners to be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for prompt confirmation as members of the State Executive Council (SEC) during his inaugural speech to the people of the State.

The Commissioner-nominees were majorly members of the immediate-past administration of Governor Yahaya Bello. They include the former SSG, Folashade Ayoade Arike, Kingley Fanwo, Deedat Salami Ozigi, among other aides appointed with immediate effect.

Details Later…