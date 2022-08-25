Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, led the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to a strategic meeting with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in London, United Kingdom.

The meeting, which took many by surprise, had three other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in attendance.

They include Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, all close allies of Governor Wike.

Others present at the meeting include former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Although details of the meeting remain sketchy, LEADERSHIP reports that it was geared towards seeking Wike’s support in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported a meeting between Governor Wike and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London, just as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has also jetted to UK.

