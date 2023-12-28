Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing in Ondo State, has resigned from his position.

This development comes after the passing of the immediate-past governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the subsequent swearing-in of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the new Governor of Ondo State on Wednesday.

Aminu revealed his decision in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

The letter read, “I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands and infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.”

Aminu said that his decision is guided by his conscience following the demise of his leader and ‘dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON.