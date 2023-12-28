Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala visited President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi at their Lagos home on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Barca Femeni striker was recently honoured as the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year for a record sixth time, continuing her dominance in women’s football on the continent.

Oluremi, a known supporter of the Super Falcons, previously hosted the team at the Presidential Villa after their impressive performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria’s team reached the last 16, showcasing their strength with a win against Australia and draws against Canada and Ireland. However, their journey was halted by England in a tightly contested match where the Falcons, despite being the better side, succumbed to a penalty shootout.

During Oshoala’s visit to the first family, she presented the First Lady with a Super Falcons shirt bearing the number 001.