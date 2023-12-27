Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, is dead.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was first elected governor of Ondo State in 2016.

He had been battling unknown illness for some months before his demise in the wee hours of Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that Akeredolu’s cabinet member and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Olateju, had recently described the deceased governor’s ailment as “somatic” during a TV interview.

He recently returned to Germany for further medical attention and handed over the affairs of the State to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is currently the acting governor.

A top aide of the governor, who craved anonymity, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that “Aketi is dead”.

Details Later….