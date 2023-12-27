Nollywood luminary, Funke Akindele, has struck gold once again with her recent movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ which amassed a whopping N400 million within its initial 12 days of screening.

This achievement has propelled the new movie to claim the top spot as the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the group responsible for aggregating movie screening statistics in Nigeria, disclosed this feat in a tweet on Tuesday.

‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ written and produced by Funke Akindele, generated a remarkable sixty million naira in just two days after its release, indicating its potential to break box office records.

Film One Entertainment, a prominent cinema group, made the announcement on Instagram, showcasing ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ as the highest-grossing movie in 2023. It secured a position among the top five highest-grossing Nigerian movies of all time, alongside productions like ‘The Wedding Party’ and ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga.’

‘A Tribe Called Judah’ has outpaced other notable titles such as ‘Merry Men 3,’ ‘Orisa,’ ‘Kesari,’ ‘The Kujus Again,’ and ‘Something Like Gold.’

The film, both produced and directed by Akindele, revolves around Jedidah Judah, a single mother portrayed by Akindele herself, and her sons, each fathered by different men. The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Jide Kene Achufusi, Timini Egbuson, among others.

Funke Akindele has a track record of breaking records with her movies, notably ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ which grossed N640 million over 9 weeks in cinemas, making it the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022, according to CEAN.

She has established herself as a significant player in the industry, showcasing her talent as an actor, producer, and now director, with various successful films, including ‘She Must Be Obeyed,’ released on Prime Video a few months ago.